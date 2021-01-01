CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

Posted on

Tom Hanks has a new look … and he’s completely bald!

The 64-year-old actor revealed his unexpected new hairstyle during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Tuesday (December 29) and confessed that he doesn’t like it at all. He described his new haircut as ” awful ” and joked: “You scared the kids, I want to apologize .”

Fear not, the Hollywood legend hasn’t suddenly lost all of his hair.

Tom is in Australia, where he is filming the next Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. The actor will play the singer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Who will wear the blue suede shoes of the  King of Rock and Roll? Austin Butler, while  Olivia DeJonge will be Priscilla Presley.

