Tom Hardy and Chris Pine in the movie of Call of Duty ? Many are franchises of video games that become movies. After Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy and many others, now it is the turn of Call Of Duty !

Activision Blizzard preparing some time ago, the movie version of Call of Duty. Although the teams are still only in a very early stage of the process, we already have something of information … especially about the possible protagonists.

According to Metro, the uk, the film of Call of Duty could present the performance of Tom Hardy and Chris Pine. Two of the film stars who have played in popular movies. For example, Tom Hardy has played in Mad Max Fury Road, Batman : The dark Knight Rises, Inception and currently in Poison. For his part, Chris Pine has starred in Star Trek and Wonder Woman, among others. The Italian director Stefano Sollima has expressed his desire to see the two actors together.

What we also know is that the developer is going to attempt to be absolutely realistic in terms of characters. For this, the film will be developed with the help of the Santa Monica studio : Treyarch. Branch of Activision Blizzard, she is in charge of the development of Call of Duty games, from the first episode. What reassure a little more in the final copy that we will be able to discover in the dark rooms.

We all hope that this adaptation will not be as bad as Warcraft. In effect, during the output of the work of Duncan Jones, the press had been unanimous in putting the wrong notes in the film. But in Comiga is quite good, and the players still leaves a small chance to surprise us.

It is expected that the identity of the game will be very well represented through this realization. Until the release of the movie, it allows you to do a top 1 in Warzone…