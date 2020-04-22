Tom Hardy has published an image of Venom eating Spider-Man of Tom Holland

Tom Hardy has released an image of Venom eating Spider-Man to Tom Holland on Instagram that he has since deleted.

Today was a day absolutely crazy for fans of Tom Hardy’s Venom because the continuation of the film has received both a new title and a new release date. To celebrate the brand new release date, Hardy went on Instagram to share a brand new logo for the suite, dubbed Let There Be Carnage. After posting the teaser, the star of Venom has posted a picture of the character holder eating Spider-Man. Shortly after, the image of Spider-Man eaten has been removed from the profile of the Hardy, leading many fans to speculate that the image was and was directed to Tom Holland, the Spider-Man of the MCU.

Although the picture published by Tom Hardy, has been removed, the image of the Spider-Man of Tom Holland ate was captured by many fans and shared on Twitter, which you can view below.

RIP Peter Parker? pic.twitter.com/dlLj2n6MzT – BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 21, 2020

The fact that Spider-Man of Tom Holland to be included in the universe Spider-Man Sony has been a topic quite controversial. The character was teased in the trailer However, Sony, which is technically in the same universe that Venom of Tom Hardy. It has also been suggested previously that Spider-Man from Holland would appear in future films Venom, but nothing has really been revealed to this time.

It is strange enough that Tom Hardy has published a photo of Venom eating Spider-Man, especially as the villain’s main result is the carnage of Woody Harrelson. The image removed by the star makes the event a whole all the more intriguing. Only time will tell what this image is referring and if Spider-Man of Tom Holland will appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

What do you think of the image that Tom Hardy has published then deleted? Comment below and let us know!

Directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay written by Kelly Marcel, Venom 2 starring Tom Hardy in the role of Eddie Brock, Michelle Williams in the role of Anne Weying, Naomie Harris in the role of Shriek and Woody Harrelson in the role of Carnage.

In the meantime, fans can turn to all media formats domestic to revisit the first film Venom. Here is the synopsis official:

The history of the evolution of the character the most enigmatic, complex and hard-to-cook-of-Marvel – Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after having lost everything, including his job and his fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest level, it becomes the host of a symbiote alien that translates into super-extraordinary powers – and transformed it into Venom. These powers will be sufficient for this new protector mortal vaince the great forces of evil, in particular against the rival symbiote much stronger and more armed, Riot?

Directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay written by Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg and Kelly Marcel, Venom stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Rice Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, Jenny Slate, Ron Cephas Jones and Woody Harrelson.

Venom is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Tom Hardy (via Twitter)