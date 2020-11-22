Tom Hardy stars in film directed by Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is directing a biopic about photographer Don McCullin.

Angelina Jolie is set to direct a new movie with British actor Tom Hardy, according to a more recent report from the Mirror.

The “Dark Knight Rises” actor will star in the film about the photographer who covered war crises in Vietnam and Northern Ireland.

Angelina will adapt the autobiography of the famous war photographer. According to a report by The Guardian, McCullin, 85, is one of the most famous war, conflict, and poverty photographers of recent times.

The report says McCullin worked as an assistant photographer during the Suez crisis before selling his first photo, of a gang in North London, to the Observer in 1959.