Tom Hardy, Tom Cruise, Idris Elba, Emilia Clarke… Who to play the next James Bond?

His name is Bond, James Bond. The chorus is known. But after twenty-four films and a twenty-fifth mission coming soon, (the last of Daniel Craig), who will embody on the screen, the secret agent invented by Ian Fleming? Speculation abounds among the admirers of the british spy and the heated debates around the succession of Sean ConneryGeorge Lazenby Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig would be enough to power the doomsday scenario of a new mission.

“VOTE – That to be the next James Bond?

Some people want to be an actor who is part of the sacrosanct tradition of the “gentleman British”. Others want to break the code and dream of a James Bond unexpected. The more daring are even looking for a 007 in the feminine, a Bond, Jane Bond. To answer this thorny affair of the succession The Figaro reveals its list of candidates and potential according to different criteria. From the most classic to the most improbable.

● Tom Hardy, the heir of His Majesty

DPA/ABACA

Pierce Brosnan has himself dubbed to the estate of his role as agent 007, in an interview with the Daily Mail. “We need an actor who will know how to play with flexibility,” explains the former spy in retirement. This characteristic defines perfectly Tom Hardy. The London of 40 years is a chameleon of the seventh part of the Stars of blockbusters, of Mad Max to Dunkirk, but also of the tv series extravagant, of Peaky Blinders to Taboothe actor adapts to its environment. More accustomed to assuming the role of the villain, it may be difficult, however, for him to wear the hat of the saviour of mankind.

● Colin Firth, the sexy senior

20th Century Fox

There is no age to be in the service of her most gracious majesty. Eight years older than Daniel Craig, the british actor, 57 years old, became the darling of his ladies in the 1990’s as Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudicehad a half-century past, and crow’s feet very seyantes when he donned the costume of Harry Hart, a secret agent broke the martial arts Kingsman. A diet and a workout drastic have made the actor a little stuffy in olympic form. The retention and phlegm british Colin Firth, oscar-winning for The king’s Speech, are not equal. This James Bond would also be endowed with a sacred sense of self-deprecating humor, whether singing false (as in Mamma Mia!) or to wear the sweaters of Christmas on the grounds of the most ridiculous (as in Bridget Jones). Without forgetting to seduce the James Bond girls by pure clumsiness!

● Idris Elba, the black bomb

DPA/ABACA

Idris Elba could very well be the first James Bond of color. The producers have not hidden their interest for the interpreter of the detective John Luther in the series of the same name. It should be recognized, the British phlegm, a charisma, a class and an elegance worthy of 007. Barbara Broccoli, the producer of the franchise, has even felt that it was time for a black actor to take over the role nearly sixty years after the first film Dr No. Him, rejects the title of “the first James Bond black”, but does not conceal his desire to become the seventh performer of the spy.

● Tom Cruise, double-agent american

Marechal-Wyters/ABACA

What are the ingredients for a successful feature film Leap? A good storyline, action scenes, supercharged, gadgets, more or less sophisticated, a nice face and a strong personality… And if the perfect recipe was hiding behind Ethan Hunt, understand Tom Cruise in the saga Mission impossible. The U.s. already has six missions behind him. He is not afraid of the more stunts crazy, nor of nuclear warheads held by terrorists willing to plunge the world into chaos. “Your mission, if you choose to accept it…” Not sure, however, that Tom Cruise, the Yankee is accepted by the British as the new interpreter of 007.

● Emilia Clarck and Jane Bond Boys

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP

Slightly macho, not always very light in its approach galante, the secret agent has escaped – so far – to the fairer sex. Would it not be time to reverse the roles? Finished the 007 testostéroné and the James Bond Girls, it’s Jane Bond and its Jane Bond boys! Emilia Clarkethe mother of dragons in Game of Thrones, had declared in 2016 at the british newspaper Daily Star be ready to take on the role of the famous british agent in its female version. And she knows already her perfect Jane Bond Boy: Leonardo DiCaprio, it is what it is. But the young brit has competition in the person of Gilian Anderson, actress british-american made it famous in the 1990s for her role of Dana Scully in the series The X-Files .

They are far from the only ones. Many actresses have the build for a role on such a scale. One can think about Priyanka Chopra, Emily Blunt, Naomie Harris (the current sidekick MoneyPenny), Margot Robbie or even Charlize Theron. But for the former James Bond Girl Rosamund Pikeinstead of seeing a woman dress in James Bond, the ideal would be to create a true role as an agent secret and gives life to a spy volcanic, independent, and reckless.

● Matthieu Kassovitz, the french spirit

Zannoni Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA

And if the british spy crossed the English Channel. The hypothesis is by far the craziest. The origins of australian George Lazenby, and Pierce Brosnan could irritate already fans of the saga. Then, imagine a French, in the tuxedo of 007. Schocking? To see. Ian Fleming, the father of James Bond, was a francophile assumed. The spy often travels in france during the course of his missions. The gentleman enjoys his wine and, as we all know, its women. Let’s be crazy, let’s imagine for a moment that MI6, at the time of Brexit, recruited in France. Who would now of the role? With OSS 117, Jean Dujardin has the experience of a secret agent. Not sure, however, that the comic to the French agree with the british humour. And even less with the intrigues of the darker of the last films of the saga. “How is your blanquette, Q?” No, the Frenchy ideal could well be Matthieu Kassovitz. His air serious, his sense of challenge and skills of boxers make him an excellent contender to the brawls of a mission for James Bond.