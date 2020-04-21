Tom Hiddleston becomes the Joker Batman of Robert Pattinson in new fan art

The global film industry is temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus, all the Hollywood studios have spent the past three weeks, delaying their biggest titles.

Among them, Warner Bros., that announced today its intention to push The Batman until the fall of 2021 – on October 1, to be precise, nearly four months after the scheduled date.

It is disappointing, then, especially if one considers the time it took before Warner Bros.and director Matt Reeves does not come to an agreement on The Batman – himself said to be the first episode of a trilogy new for the Caped Crusader of Gotham. However, Hollywood, like all other industries across the world, has preferred the security of his staff and his crew, above all, it is not surprising therefore to hear that The Batman has become the latest production to be affected.

There are, however, a piece of good content related to Bat to make us forget things, and it is this fan art scary imagining Tom Hiddleston as the Joker Bruce Wayne of Robert Pattinson.

Hi all! Did a little editing fun of the poster Loki”s Endgame turned into the Joker! It probably won’t, but @twhiddleston would be a Wild card interesting. Definitely excited to see him return to his role of Loki in his own series. Take pleasure in!

This is by no means the first time that the star of the Avengers draws comparisons with the clown prince of crime. At the time, where Disney unveiled its first preview of the upcoming series Loki, the fans of the comics saw the god of mischief Tom Hiddleston locked in what appeared to be a prison cell, dark and dinky, with a straightjacket. It is a scene that would not have seemed misplaced in a film Joker, or a scene involving the big bad of Gotham and his fight against the bats.

The Batmanas to him, should now take its flight on October 1, 2021 – you know, assuming that the lock in the United Kingdom does not extend more in the summer. And even if this is the case, public safety is priority no. 1 at this time; all the rest is secondary.