Tom Holland again as a couple after his break-up with Olivia Bolton ?

In general, Tom Holland is rather discreet about his private life, but when photos of him hand-in-hand with a mysterious blonde by the name of Olivia Bolton were leaked, he had no other choice but to confirm her relationship. A year later, the actor has again found himself in the tabloids for her supposed break up with his girlfriend : “Tom and Olivia are still very close, but they have recently decided that it was better for them to be friends than to be in a couple“told a source to The Sun in the month of April.

Tom Holland as a couple with actress Nadia Parkes ?

And then that Tom Holland has not confirmed his separation, rumors have it that he is out today with Nadia Parkes, an actress seen in Dr Who and who currently plays in the series The Spanish Princess. According to the info from the Daily Mail, this would be Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), and Joe Jonas, of the friends of Nadia Sparkes, who had presented to the star of Spider-Man. Tom Holland and Nadia Sparkes would then put in a couple a short time prior to confinement, and is almost three months.

A source has swung : “It was the beginning of their relationship when the quarantine has been announced in London. They have taken the decision to confine all of the two and things are going really well between them. Tom said to his friends and to his family that they were in a formal relationship and living together so early in their romance had only strengthen the things between them.“For the moment, the “in love”, do not have anything formalized.