Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire soon be reunited on-screen ?

There has been a Spider-Man before Tom Holland. Two even on the last few years. The first, played by Tobey Maguire, under the auspices of Sam Raimi had three movies (2002, 2004, 2007). A time during which Marvel had dreamed of a future success. The second, in 2012 and 2014, with Andrew Garfield directed by Marc Webb, had the right to only two films. And then in 2015, the character has joined and (temporarily) a Marvel Cinematic Universe now flourishing, with the casting of the young Tom Holland. In short, in the space of less than two decades, three actors have played the same character on the screen. And they may soon be reunited.

Spider-Man, a dream for the fans ?

The super-hero who is part of the most popular among the fans has appeared in five films in the MCU, including two solos and his future is written mainly in Sony at the moment. In 2018, we also had the right to Spider-Man : New Generation, an animated film that took us by surprise. We discovered in particular the character of Miles Morales (a fourth Spider-Man) but also Miguel O’hara (Spider-Man 2099) in the scene post-credits.

Yet, this last sequence could have been much different, as was learned a few days ago during a #QuarantineWatchParty of Comicbook. Concretely, the producer Chris Miller and co-director Rodney Rotham who shared the same aspiration. Show Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland at the screen for a cameo new. Sony was opposed to it, believing that it was still too early for that. Tom Holland himself has admitted that the topic had been discussed.

However, according to We Got This Covered, (whose details are to be taken with caution), the discussions have resumed for the result which is announced in October 2022. For the moment, nothing has been signed, but the discussions would be in progress. Is this idea plausible ? If one imagines very well Tom Holland to accept, just as Andrew Garfield, the equation is significantly different to Tobey Maguire. It is not appeared in a film since 2015 with The Survivors. The convince could be a little more complicated. But Sony will undoubtedly be arguments…