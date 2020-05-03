Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire together in a movie to interpret Spider-Man would be in preparation by Marvel

A film that would bring together all the interpreters of the different Spider-Man since the year 2000, how would you like ?

Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Credit : Sony / Marvel

This is the crazy project, and not yet confirmed studios Sony and Marvel for the future. In a multiverse, dedicated to the man-spider, and to cover Secret Warsthe idea is to make appear the different actors that have embodied Peter Parker in the film. Thus, the film would bring together the Spider-Man current Tom Holland and the elders, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

The project of this film is currently at the stage of rumor, but it is said that the studios would be working on the development of a multiverse entirely devoted to the man-spider.

According to the site Cosmic Book newsthe idea is to introduce the character of Tom Holland in Venom 3 in which two enemies should team up to fight the villain Carnage.

Each of the actors should play a Spider-Man from a different universe to meet and unite in order to face Carnage and an army of symbionts, which resulted in Venom.

A film which already has the air pack Tom Holland, who had expressed his excitement at the idea of being with all the players who have worn the costume, as he had done during the first Spider-Man : Far From Home :” Of course I would love to do a movie with these people, it would be too much ! […] And this is something that the fans really want. Therefore, it would be that Marvel and Sony decide to do so, it is up to them to decide “he launched.

Remains to be seen – if the project is validated – if the previous players will want to rethread the costume of the famous super-hero spider.