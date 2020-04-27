Tom Holland announced that the shooting of Uncharted-coming soon

After long months of waiting and false starts, the shooting of the film Uncharted will definitely start here “four weeks,” revealed Tom Holland, who will play a younger version of Nathan Drake.

One will have expected, this adaptation ofUncharted at the cinema ! But after a pre-production quite complicated in which the producer, Sony has tested several filmmakers, the shooting will finally start in a month : Tom Holland, never late for a spoiler, was announced at the micro-d’IGNduring an event Disney.

A film inspired by Uncharted 4

The actor, well known for his role of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will play Nathan Drake young (the actor is 23 years old). To his delight, since he also revealed that the fourth installment of the game, Uncharted 4 : A Thief”s End, is one of his video games, favorite. The pane has also very much inspired by the script of the movie, says Tom Holland.

The actor describes how he embarked on this adventure, to hear it was as simple as this :” It was interesting, I sat down with Tom Rothman [le président de Sony Pictures] and we were talking about video games, and I told him that I had just finished Uncharted. He then asked me if I would like to play Nathan Drake. I would do anything to play Nathan Drake ! “. When one is called Tom Holland, the life seems pretty easy.

As for the script, if it draws part of its inspiration from Has Thief”s Endhe has also had to adapt to the youth of the actor. The film will” revisit the character “that’s going to explore the world and” see some amazing places “. Mark Wahlberg, who is also part of the cast, will pass” an excellent summer together “says Holland.