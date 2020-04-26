Tom Holland approached for a reboot ?

“The name of Zeus ! “ Doc and Marty could they get back for new adventures ? On BBC Radio 1, Tom Holland confesses to a half-word that there are discussions about this side of Hollywood.

In 1985, Back to the Future was driving at 88 miles an hour in the dark rooms. An immediate success, which will include its director, in the seed, and that will give birth to two other films. Since the end of the saga in 1990, rumors of a reboot are circulating in Hollywood, without ever no project sees the light of day. Recently, this idea resurfaced, so thata deepfake, which puts in scene Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr, is spreading on the Internet. The video would have given ideas to Hollywood ? At least that is what said Tom Holland at the microphone for BBC Radio 1. The actor, famous for having played Spider-Man for Marvel explained that he has had discussions on this topic. “It would be a lie to say that there has been no conversation in the past about a remake, but this movie is one of the film’s most perfect, if not the most perfect, one of those who can not be improved. That being said, if Robert and I could redo this scene just for fun […] I think I’ll talk to Robert and see if we can recreate something.” This is not the first time that the name of Tom Holland is bound to be a reboot, since it had been announced in the skin of Ferris Bueller in 2018. We now know that it was a joke for the 1st April.

If a reboot or even a sequel sees the light of day, one can easily imagine who will volunteer for the scenario. Last December, Christopher Lloyd was shared his desire to write a new episode in the adventures of the two characters. During the Comic-con of Dortmund, the actor had unveiled the preposterous idea that triturait its meninges. “I want them to make a new Back to the Future. This will not happen, but if it happens, it will be necessary for Doc and Marty met Rick and Morty, somewhere in another space-time.” It is necessary to say that the series does not hide its inspirations, and that the reference to the duo is evident. Only remains to hope that this reboot never sees the light of day and that the saga remains the jewel of nostalgic it is. For its director, Robert Zemeckis, a suite is not an option. He explained on a Daily basis, “It would be difficult to regain the energy, the magic that was ours in the 80’s”.