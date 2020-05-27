Tom Holland as Hawkeye in the series What if ?

Disney + is preparing a new series around the characters of Marvel. Tom Holland may well meet now and his role would be unprecedented !

Disney + will soon put online the series What if around Marvel heroes. As well, the fans think that Tom Holland will be present to play a role unheard of.

Tom Holland made playing Spider-Man. The actor has already had two films around the spider man not counting that he has made a few appearances in the Avengers.

Also, fans of Marvel’s eagerly awaiting be able to find the actor in his superhero costume. Nevertheless, it may well be that they see him soon on the platform of Disney +.

In fact, it’s been months that Disney + is working on a series called What If. This series is inspired by the comics of the same name released in 1977. The goal is to create an alternative world around the hero iconic.

Thus, the series will examine the fate Captain America if he had become a zombie. Or again, we might find You Challa of Wakanda in the skin of a Star-Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Tom Holland soon in the series to What If on Disney + ?

However, Disney + could book a little surprise to fans of Marvel. In fact, the chain has dropped some first images of the series. The fans think they have seen Tom Holland, but the latter do not put in the skin of spider man.

In fact, in the photo below, one can notice the face of Tom Holland. However, fans have especially seen that this last is not in his costume of Spider-Man. In fact, it would be in the skin of Hawkeye, the archer, very powerful.

Then, Tom Holland has t-he left his powers to become an Archer ? The fans were already many theories about this subject. It is clear that What If will explore the character of Tom Holland and will explain why he renounced to become Spider-Man.

Finally, Disney + plans to make 23 episodes for the first season of What If. An episode should turn around Guardians of the Galaxy. Then, according to BFM TV, another episode will look at the story of Peggy Carter.

WHOA WHOA WHOA Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as Hawkeye in What If…?! pic.twitter.com/G2AumbpiTN — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2020

