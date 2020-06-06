Tom Holland (Avengers Endgame) Rewritten With Nadia Parkes Thanks to a Famous Couple, Find out Who It Is

If Tom Holland is now in a relationship with Nadia Parkes, it is thanks to a famous couple. Here is which one!

Love is in the air in Hollywood! Bye-bye celibacy, Tom Holland is now in a relationship with the pretty Nadia Parkes, a British actress. According to the latest information, the hero of the Avengers saga has been dating the actress for just over three months. An ultra-discreet idyll since the two main concerned has still not expressed themselves on the subject. However, new revelations about their relationship have been shared by the Daily Mail. According to the daily, the young man of 24 years has met his half thanks to a famous couple that you all know and we reveal his identity to you.

According to the English media, Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes met through their mutual friends: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Yes, these are the two lovebirds who made the presentations while Cupid did the rest. You may not know but the interpreter of Spider-Man and his girlfriend have known the star of Game of Thrones for a while now. They were also invited to his engagement party. Sometime later, the duo fell for each other. And always more news here is everything you need to know about Nadia Parkes, the new darling of Tom Holland.