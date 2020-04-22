Tom Holland : can he win an Oscar for his role of drug addict bank robber in Cherry ? – Actus Ciné

After Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the actor Tom Holland finds the directors Joe and Anthony Russo for the drama Cherry. A registry change radical, since in this film, the British 23-year-old embodies a caregiver’s military back from the War in Iraq, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, which begins to turn to banks to fund his addiction to opioids. It is so far from the adventures of super-heroic Spider-Man…

In a recent interview given the site ColliderJoe Russo commended the work done by Tom Holland on Cherry. “Honestly, I think that it is exceptional in the film. It was a performance that, according to me, is worth an Oscar. He destroys himself, physically as well as emotionally”says the filmmaker. “Cherry is a film in which the action takes place over several decades, in which he plays a character very complex, a drug addict suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, a robber of a bank that is otherwise in a relationship to drift. It is a role very complicated. (…) I am blown away by his performance.”

The feature film Cherry, which the filming is completed, will be finalised at the end of the summer, the sound work still to do. The date of release is unknown, subject to the evolution of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.





