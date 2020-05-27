Tom Holland could be the younger version of Hawkeye

Share

It has been known for a long time that Disney + prepare the series to What If Marvel…? Now, new rumors provide that Tom Holland will participate but as a younger version of Hawkeye.

The series And if Marvel…? in the process of preparing Disney + aims to explore what would happen if the main moments of the Universe cinematic Marvel happen differently. To give us an idea, in the fragment that was shown at the D23 2019, you can see Peggy Carter transformed into a british captain, and Hayley Atwell herself has presented the alternative version of her character: “what would have happened if the agent Carter I would have taken the serum and not Rogers. “It is clear that in this world of alternate realities, anything is possible, up to Tom Holland leaves Spider-Man to become a Hawkeye.

Brandon Davis, a journalist Comicbook, pointed out on Twitter, In the first official trailer, Tom Holland can be seen as a young version of the character of Jeremy Renner. The header of the series form a logo similar to the one seen at the beginning of all the Marvel movies, but instead of using iconic moment already passed, the animation will advance scenes that we see in the series, it is therefore possible that one of the episodes of And if Marvel…? I asked a world without Spider-Man, but with Peter Parker in action.

What do we know about the series?

It is expected that And if Marvel…? Look at the light on the streaming platform in mid-2021, and it will consist of 10 episodes. Although there is a lot to see if you want the first chapter, Marvel has already begun to prepare for a second season. Created by A. C. Bradley, the series is produced by Kevin Feige and Andrew Egiziano, while the direction is Bryan Andrews. The first of the alternative histories that we will see is what would have happened if it was Peggy Carter who has become a super-hero after taking the serum of the super soldier and Steve Rogers joins the fight with a suit of robotics created by Howard Stark.

