Tom Holland deserves the Oscar for the next movie

The actor of 23 years has won the hearts of fans for his role of Spider-Man in the MCU. However, while the third film of the arachnid is on the way, Tom Holland He also spent his playing time in projects outside of the franchise for several million dollars, and maybe one of them will make it worthy of an Oscar.

Such a prediction came from the filmmaker Joe Russo, who with his brother Anthony has designed the most profitable film of all time. But beyond Avengers: the End of the game, they have promoted – as filmmakers or producers, – other types of feature films that have surprisingly come together again with familiar faces from the Marvel universe (for example, 21 bridges, with Chadwick Boseman).

The film will be released by the production house AGBO – founded by the Russo’s in 2018 – Cherrya criminal drama that will tell the story of Nic Walker, a member of the military suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who is addicted to opioids. Later, he begins to rob banks in order to economically support his addiction.

Inspired by the novel of the same name, Cherry this Tom Holland in the title roleand with Joe and Anthony Russo in the director’s chair. The first of these filmmakers recently spoke to ComicBook film in question and took the opportunity to applaud the work of its protagonist.

“I think it is a performance worthy of an Oscar”, he said. Joe Russo. “I consider that [Holland] it is absolutely amazing in the film. He gives a performance that is heart-wrenching. What it does emotionally and physically is amazing. We have not seen an actor in a role like this for a long time. The film spans a decade and is supplemented by a performance epic. One that I certainly hope is in the conversation of the Oscars. “

Cherry has finished its filming at the end of January 2020. Since then, it has undergone a post-production inadequate due to the pandemic of COVID-19. In addition, there is already some concern as to the duration of resolution of the details of distribution.

“We edited remotely with our editor. We are about to finish the image and start the assembly of the music and sound so that [Cherry] be ready in a few months, “ added Russo, via ComicBook. The question is: what will the market? Where will we be? When the theaters will they reopen it? There are many questions that should be answered before the launch. “

In thinking about the possibility of the Oscar, Tom Holland is waiting for news of Uncharteda band inspired by the famous video game, which has delayed its production because of the sars coronavirus.