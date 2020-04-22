Tom Holland does not know when the filming of Spider-Man 3 will resume

The actor Tom Holland (Spider-Man Homecoming ; Far From Home and soon to be Nathan Drake in the adaptation Uncharted)it is known to all, for not having his tongue in the pocket, left it there about a month before the events due to the pandemic of Covid-19, that of the film Spider-Man 3 would begin filming as early as this summer, but the disease has evidently upset the plans of many of the studios. The actor is back on its words and on the shoot waiting for the third adventures of the man-spider movie and Uncharted, on the plateau of Jimmy Kimmel :

“I’m not too sure. I was in Berlin, I was doing the movie Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we left for the first day of filming, and then we stopped and we were returned to our home. Therefore, I do not know if we shoot this movie in the first place or we turn first Spider-Man. But the two films are in progress and they are both very strong with scripts fantastic, so whatever happens, it happens. “

It is hoped that filming will resume soon but it depends, of course, of the evolution of the health situation in the world.