Tom Holland fails his New Years resolution

The actor had promised himself a “dry January” (without alcohol), and he only endured 12 hours …

Tom Holland hilariously fails the “dry January” resolution (no alcohol).

Tom Holland was barely 12 hours into his New Years’ resolution and the internet is in shape in its blunt splendor.

The Spiderman actor made his confession on Twitter below a tweet from English comedian, broadcaster, and author Dominic Holland.

Dominic’s tweet read: “We call time in dry January embarrassingly early, but we have a full house, it’s cold and dark outside…”

Just a couple of hours after Dominic made his own confession, Holland went for moral support and admitted, “I was doing really well… for about 12 hours [laughing emoji].