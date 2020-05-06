Tom Holland gives a kick to Venom and Carnage in the ass in this trailer

There are rumors that Spider-Man of Tom Holland might have a cameo in the next film Venom and the fans would be more than happy for that to be the case. Much has been said about this, and the fact that Sony Interactive Entertainment now has a “universe Sony Pictures of characters Marvel” makes us think that there will be more crossovers between his various characters and universe. For the moment, we can only speculate and enjoy what the fans do to see their super-heroes and villains favorite in the same place, as this trailer is incredible, in which the Netherlands is facing Venom and Carnage.

The trailer was made by youtuber Billy Crammer and Combine scenes from different films and trailers, including Venom and Spider-Man: far from home. In the amazing trailer, Holland faces Tom Hardy, and Cletus Kasady, and we present also the concept of the costume is entirely black Spider-Man.

Here you can see it in full:

It is likely that we will have a cameo Holland to Venon: Let There Be Carnage, all the more that SIE had planned and even saved one for the first part of Venom, although in the end it was not included because of the intervention of Disney and Marvel.

