Tom Holland had not seen Star Wars when he was filming the Avengers.

Sometimes, the public takes it for granted that the character and the actor himself, and it is for this reason, in the street, they are called by the name of its functions, and even récriminés of their actions, especially if their roles are villains. But from time to time, statements of the talents are not consistent with the actions of his counterpart in fiction, and it is then that the public has this bath of reality falling like cold water without warning. The latest comes from the hand of Tom Holland, who, unlike his character, Peter Parker, has never seen Star Wars and admit to also not being a huge fan of the saga. The brothers Russo are certainly not satisfied with this information and have explained why they consider that the Netherlands should be put to work immediately.

Everyone who has seen the latest Marvel movies, in particular those in which Spider-Man appears, we know that the character is the archetype of the adolescent geek who looks at films of the 80’s, knows the technology, playing video games, and even buy the Lego sets. very complex. Above all, Peter Parker has clearly expressed his fascination for Star Wars, and his knowledge of the war is transformed into a contribution a lot of fun in the battle of the superheroes of the airport the Captain America: Civil War.

However, the brothers Russo have recently reported that during the filming of these scenes, Tom Holland has openly admitted that he had never seen Star Wars: The Empire strikes back and the truth is that it was not a big fan of the saga of the war in space.

“We were shocked,” said Joe Russo. We love Tom, but I’ll tell you, knowing Tom, he is a young man. It is a very young man. [El imperio contraataca] he was twice his age. Since then, we did spend part of his time watching old movies, where our film school of the pizza. The netherlands was the need of the school in the movie about the pizza.

Pizza from the School of Film is the new project that the brothers Russo have between the hands this time. This is a YouTube channel that aims to educate and share the love of some classic films, as well as pizza local.

Specifically, one of the first classes of the Pizza from the School of Film focuses on The Empire strikes back with Mark Hamill as a special guest to talk about the legacy of a film that is known to contain one of the best twists of the story. A movie that Holland was not aware of until 2016, during the filming of the Civil War.

“I have to say that I was very excited when he said he had not seen it because the idea was so new and unexpected for me,” added Anthony. “I thought:” This is fantastic. “Tom is a child who we admire and really appreciate the sensitivity, and he said: “Oh my God, we can enjoy your sensitivity, and Star Wars do not affect. I wonder: “what is it? What this means? “I was very excited about it. “

For now, it remains a mystery if Holland knows about “this very old movie” Aliens, the sequel to the classic that was filmed by James Cameron. A band that also extracts ideas to save the dr. Strange in Avengers: Infinity War.