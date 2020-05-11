Tom Holland has failed to catch fire during a photo shoot

Tom Holland has visibly as good reflexes as the super-hero that he embodies in the film, Spider-Man. The actor of 23 years has recently taken to posing for the british magazine Man About Town, for which he made a series of pictures on a beach.

For the purposes of one of the photographs posted on the account Instagram of the magazine, the british actor, has been installed at the water’s edge, on a chair in the process of taking fire.

And if the result is more aesthetic, in real life, it smelled rather something for Tom Holland. As shown in a video of the behind the scenes of the photo shoot led by fashion photographer Michael Muller. We see the flames, whipped by the wind, come lick the pants of the actor.

Feeling her thighs heat up, the former gymnast has nimbly jumped to the side. For this photo shoot, the young actor did not hesitate to wet his shirt. We can see this emerge from the water, all dressed.

Tom Holland will be at the poster Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 3 , next to the cinema.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8Hza5V_AMY



