Tom Holland has saved “Spider-Man 3,” calling Marvel and Sony

The fans cannot thank you enough. Tom Holland, the young american actor who embodies the past few years Spider-Man on the big screen in the saga Marvel has saved himself the presence of the man-spider in a third installment of the adventures of Spider-Man universe in the cinematic Marvel alongside Captain America, Thor, Dr. Strange and others!

In the way of Peter Parker, his character, he has managed to reconcile the two factions at war for six weeks. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the star, aged only 23 years, has launched multiple phone calls to the president and CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, as well as the president of Sony, Tom Rothman, to obtain a resolution of the conflict between the giants of hollywood cinema. The issue of the conflict ? That Marvel and Sony agree to produce a third film “Spider-Man” and that the character plays in at least one other film Disney-Marvel.

The first act of this miracle took place when Tom Holland made a surprise appearance at the Expo D23 Disney a few days after the divorce, the Sony-Disney to promote the animated film ” Onward “. Highly acclaimed, he thanked them for their support of the Marvel fan come to mass, citing Tony Stark : “I love you 3000 times” online, fans have then created the hashtag #SaveSpiderMan to put pressure on Sony to enter into a new agreement with the giant Disney.

Pressure on the boss of Sony

The spiritual son of Tony Stark in "Avengers : End Game" then diplomacy. It has put pressure on the CEO of Sony, Tom Rothman, threatening to withdraw from another project labeled Sony, " Uncharted ". Then he made the seat of the boss of Disney, Bob Iger, one of the most powerful leaders of Hollywood for it to return to the table.