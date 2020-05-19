Tom Holland has the reaction perfect by learning that Spider-Man joins the Marvel universe

Tom Holland does “not able to**** !”

On Friday, the actor of 23 years, has published his reaction hilarious on Instagram by learning that the franchise Spider-Man was going to join the Marvel universe. In August, the future of the man-spider, interpreted by the actor was in danger because of a division between Marvel studios Disney and Sony.

Full of speculation, the star has spent time with another super-hero, Robert Downey Jr., and has shared a series of photos with him on Instagram.

“It was successful, Mr. Stark !”, said Tom Holland, in reference it seems to the agreement, Marvel/Sony.

But he had to wait until Friday for everything to be formalized, when Sony Pictures Entertainment and Walt Disney Studios jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feigewould produce the third installment of the series Spider-Man’s Homecoming, with Tom Holland in the lead role. We also learned that its release is scheduled for July 16, 2021 in the United States.