Tom Holland has the reaction perfect by learning that Spider-Man joins the Marvel universe

On Friday, the actor of 23 years, has published his reaction hilarious on Instagram by learning that the franchise Spider-Man was going to join the Marvel universe. In August, the future of the man-spider, interpreted by the actor was in danger because of a division between Marvel studios Disney and Sony.
Full of speculation, the star has spent time with another super-hero, Robert Downey Jr., and has shared a series of photos with him on Instagram.
“It was successful, Mr. Stark !”, said Tom Holland, in reference it seems to the agreement, Marvel/Sony.
But he had to wait until Friday for everything to be formalized, when Sony Pictures Entertainment and Walt Disney Studios jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feigewould produce the third installment of the series Spider-Man’s Homecoming, with Tom Holland in the lead role. We also learned that its release is scheduled for July 16, 2021 in the United States.
The character of Spider-Man will also appear in the future films of Marvel studios, as stipulated in the agreement.
After having learned the news, Tom Holland has shared his reaction on Instagram, by posting a video of Leonardo DiCaprio in The wolf of Wall Street, the film of Scorsese 2013.
In the extract, Jordan Belfortthe character played by Leo, addressed his staff, announcing : “You know what ? I’m not leaving. I do not go, pu**** !”
The post Tom Holland, to which he has added an emoji with a wry smile, a comment was received from Zendayaher partner in Spider-Man, who has published four easily add emoji in the process of laughing.