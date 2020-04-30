Tom Holland in the remake of Back To the Future ? It reacts !

A remake, a reboot or a sequel of Back To the Future ? Never life never ceases to claim, year by year, the director Robert Zemeckis.

But since the online release of a video deepfake in which Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd have been replaced by Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr as Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown, the rumor of a reboot/remake of Back To The Future went.

Questioned about this, Tom Hollanddouble one of the characters of In Before the new Pixar poised to finally turn the adaptation of Uncharted has had the good reaction.

The micro-d’Accessthe young englishman has commented about this diversion : “My first reaction was ‘Someone has stolen my face ! I need to call my lawyer because I’m sure it’s illegal !’. No, this is really amazing“.

He continued by saying that he had sent the video to Robert Downey Jr, who said to him : “‘Well, it starts when the filming ?’“. Tom Holland says, however : “Do a remake ? No, this is one of those rare perfect movies, we could never do better !“One can only agree with him.

During the promo ofAlliesRobert Zemeckis, that we had the chance to meet, he told us about a sequel to his trilogy: “No, it is finished ! The actors are too old ! And make a remake, or a reboot, no I don’t believe that, what is the point ? I like the idea of a film is also the witness of his time. From an artistic point of view, it’s not for me no interest in redoing something that already exists, it would be like to reproduce a table…. Nothing will happen as long as Bob and I are not dead. After that, I’m sure they’ll jump all over it.“

The musical comedy Back To The Future arrives in London :