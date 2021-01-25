CELEBRITIES

Tom Holland is on the list to play Willy Wonka in the film’s prequel

Posted on

Holland would be on the shortlist to star in the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Tom Holland is reportedly in the frame to play Willy Wonka in the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The actor, who is best known for playing Spider-Man, is among the contenders for the coveted role in the upcoming film.

Timothee Chalamet is also being watched for the role, according to British newspaper The Sun, which reports that Warner Bros. has been working on the prequel for several years.

The studio expects the film, which is based on the characters from Roald Dahl’s children’s novel, to go into production later this year and plans to release the film in March 2023.

In 2018, Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover, and Ezra Miller were tied to the role, but are no longer believed to be competing for Wonka.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

180
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

145
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

111
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

105
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

101
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

100
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

98
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

97
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

90
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

87
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top