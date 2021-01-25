Tom Holland is on the list to play Willy Wonka in the film’s prequel

Holland would be on the shortlist to star in the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Tom Holland is reportedly in the frame to play Willy Wonka in the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The actor, who is best known for playing Spider-Man, is among the contenders for the coveted role in the upcoming film.

Timothee Chalamet is also being watched for the role, according to British newspaper The Sun, which reports that Warner Bros. has been working on the prequel for several years.

The studio expects the film, which is based on the characters from Roald Dahl’s children’s novel, to go into production later this year and plans to release the film in March 2023.

In 2018, Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover, and Ezra Miller were tied to the role, but are no longer believed to be competing for Wonka.