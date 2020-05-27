Tom Holland is receiving a guest, surprising for the containment !

During the confinement period, a strange guest arrives at Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) that he hadn’t been invited !

In his house in England, Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) falls nose to nose with a funny guest that he was not invited. Death of laughter, he filmed the scene ! MCE gives you all the details.

We are not never to the end of our sentences ! Whether outside or at home, an unexpected can very quickly arrive. The evidence with Tom Holland !

In effect, the actor of the Avengers Endgame lives alone in his house in England. But that was before ! Yes, we must believe that the young man of the company.

However, the co-star of Zendaya no invited person to spend the confinement period with him. Then, a surprise guest is inlaid in his home without warning.

But of course, this is not an average person. In reality, it is an animal ! Yes, Tom Holland finds himself face to face with a pigeon… in him.

Very surprised to catch a bird in his house, the person who takes the costume of Spider-Man cannot stop filming the scene. He can’t stop laughing !

Tom Holland brings laughter to his fans

Then neither one, nor two, Tom Holland asks the pet feathers out of his home. In effect, he had not asked to pass the containment with him after all !

But being always generous and friendly, the young man tries to guide the bird to the exit. And we must believe that it looks very complicated ! Oh yes, the pigeon is taken… the window. Ouch !

So, Tom Holland turns to talk to him to encourage him. “Bit is ok ! Then… Go to guy. Good guy. Or girl, it is possible. It’s good work. It’s not bad, you manage. Goes to the door, goes to the door. Super, I loved your work. “

Moreover, the actor also takes the time to compare his friend Will Smith, who had lent his voice to a pigeon in the cartoon Spies In Disguise. ” It’s always nice when my friend Will Smith just hanging out in my living room. “

