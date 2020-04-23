Tom Holland more so sure the shooting schedule of the third Spider-Man to Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

With traffic congestion expected at the time of the re-opening of the film sets, the schedule for the next Spider-Man would apparently be questioned. Providing for the departure of start phases of shots in the course of the month of July, the project is at risk of colliding with another production Sony Pictures (as a reminder, in the contract between the company and Disney for shared custody of Tom Holland, Sony remains the main financial on this third film Spider-Manup to 75% of the budget).

When asked about the subject during an emission of the presenter Jimmy Kimmel, Holland remained relatively vague on the progress of the current situation. Big unknown to the table, the studio could choose to focus on the filming of the adaptation ofUnchartedin which the young actor will propose to the main character, Nathan Drake.

“I’m not really sure. I was in Berlin for the filming of the movie Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were ready to start, we even had time to turn during the first day, and then they closed everything and we have returned to our home. So I do not know if we will shoot this film first, or Spider-Man first, this is not clear.”

Given the agreement with Disney for the sharing of profits, and the huge gestation time accumulated on the film project Unchartedannounced there are more than eight years, Sony will have to choose which to focus on. In absolute terms, the two sites don’t have that Tom Holland in common, the adventures filmed of Nathan Drake being in part produced by Avi Aradresponsible for the franchise Spider-Man for twenty years, and Ruben Fleischer, director of the first Venom.

One thing is for sure, Sony did for the moment not afraid to move to far the most urgent projects of his catalog. The fact that Marvel Studiosalso very busy with the many delays in recent weeks, the workforce in this third adventure will also be able to play on the feasibility of the filming of Spider-Man 3this summer or later. For the time being, it is quite possible that the film be postponed.