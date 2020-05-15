Tom Holland on the Avengers that he would like to be stuck on an island

In an interview, the star of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has revealed two Avengers with whom he would like to be stuck on an island.

The film world Marvel has so far more than 20 films to his credit. Perhaps one of the most outstanding features of the success of Marvel studios is the talent they have put together over the years. It is almost difficult to find well-known players who had yet to appear in a Marvel movie.

In an interview with BBC 1, the star of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has asked tough questions to the children. One of the questions asked was which actor, the Avengers Tom Holland would want to be stuck on a deserted island. His answer might surprise you:

“The deserted island would be Chris Hemsworth because he lives in Australia and he seems to be able to manage stuff from the deserted island. The number two would be… maybe Dave Bautista? It’s just a great guy. Two beasts, it is better than a beast. “

You can watch the full interview with Tom Holland, where children’s questions are posed below.

Here is the synopsis of the official Avengers: Endgame:

The during serious of events set in motion by Thanos that destroyed half of the universe and fractured the ranks of the Avengers forces Avengers remaining to take a final position in the great conclusion of Marvel Studios ‘ twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

