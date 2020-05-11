Tom Holland : our interview for Spider-Man : far from home

Have you hesitated to embody once again the role of Spider-Man at the cinema ?

Tom Holland – Absolutely not, for the simple reason that I do not see the time pass. I never get bored in the role of Spider-Man ! I still have the impression of finding myself the first day I donned this costume… which is far from being practical, also.

Why ?

Tom Holland – I spend entire days without being able to go to the toilet ! It’s been years that I want to add a zipper but the producers don’t want to hear (he laughs). Each time, I am forced to totally withdraw my combination and this did not please ! They say that the costume is extremely expensive and should be avoided, too much remove it and put it back so as not to damage (he laughs).

How did your collaboration with Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya ?

Tom Holland – What are artists really exceptional. Zendaya has become a real star hub is no doubt the spokesman of a new generation of very talented actresses. Jake immediately became a very close friend. Our duo immediately makes sparks ! The writers have added scenes between us thanks to our incredible complicity.

Spider-Man inspires me and makes me want to challenge myself constantly.

Do you still want to continue these adventures of spider man ?

Tom Holland – This is not really up to me to decide. I believe that the fans of Spider-Man are the only ones to judge but, as I told you, despite the years, I continue to experience the same enthusiasm for this hero. It is someone who inspires me and makes me want to challenge myself constantly.

How ?

Tom Holland – I try now to make myself a large part of my stunts. This to me is worth many wounds, but this is the price to pay to portray Spider-Man (he smiles) !