Tom Holland reacts hilariously to the new on Instagram

Good news for fans of Spider-Man. Disagree financial for the past several weeks, Disney/Marvel and Sony threatened to not give away the franchise with Tom Holland. But the studios have finally reached agreement and have formalized the start of construction on the third installment of the adventures in the solo of the Man-Spider.

A release date Spider-Man 3 even been disclosed. The following Spider-Man : Homecoming and Spider-Man : Far From Home it will be released in theaters in u.s. on July 16, 2021. Always in the skin of Peter Parker, Tom Holland welcomed the new so hilarious on Instagram.

Tom Holland has posted a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio screaming “I’m not leaving, not fucking, I’m not leaving ! The show goes on !” in The Wolf of Wall Street. It should be noted that the interpreter of Peter Parker will also play in a future movie in the MCU (the film world Marvel) but we don’t know which one yet.