Tom Holland reveals a little about the story of Uncharted, and it is a small surprise that ratissera wide – News Movie

Ten years after the beginning of the discussions around the film adaptation of the saga of video games Uncharted, the film is a leap forward, and chooses which story it fit.

The latest news, the film adapted from the saga Uncharted still had no good reason to exist. After ten years of development, it was passed into the hands of six directors and, de facto, has been pushed back yet again.

Sony wanted to be reassuring in January following the announcement of the arrival of a new, seventh director, Ruben Fleischer, the man behind Venom or Welcome to Zombieland. But without official confirmation from the studios (at the time), the release date of the film has once again been epoussée. From an output utopian December 18, 2020, at a more realistic 5 march of the following year.

On tries to catch up ?

Anyway, the only constant in this project remains for several months Tom Holland, the famous spider-man in the MCU who has been hired to portray the hero of the saga of Nathan Drake. This last is left to go to some confidences, the micro d’IGN.

Thus, Sony would have chosen to do in the “originality” with this first film Uncharted (first, because without a doubt, the studios have the desire to create a franchise) and decided not to use a story told in a video game but to give an origin story for the famous Nathan Drake.

“I think that Uncharted has more than most films adapted from video games, this is the offering of a origin story to the games. If you have played the games, you can’t know what is going on in the film. And if you have not played, you can still enjoy the movie because it gives information that the person has “.

And so what obviously if this origin story is very much present in the games, especially at the beginning ofUncharted 4 : A Thief”s End.

Cap to the past

For sure, offer an origin story for the character allows the studio to justify the choice of an actor so young in the role of Nathan Drake (and to keep it under the elbow for a moment for other films). But also of passing through the meshes cursed (well, not really, we talk about HERE) of the net adaptations of video games into movies. And, of course, to ensure the widest possible audience.

The actor has continued his outpouring in selling the script by Joe Carnahan (Bad Boys for Life) and Rafe Judkins (yet little known) as being one of the best he had had the opportunity to read. And then announcing you looking forward to shoot with Mark Wahlberg (Transformers 5 : The Last Knight), the latter having won the role of Sully, the mentor of Drake.

It only remains to wait for the first images to get an idea of what it will give…

