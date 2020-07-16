Tom Holland reveals his physical transformation

Check out the physical transformation of Tom Holland, who is preparing for the shooting of Uncharted.

Tom Holland is prepared to play the role of Nathan Drake in the movie adaptation of Uncharted. After years in the hell of the development, the film is finally going to convert soon, and Tom Holland is full of physical preparation.

The actor revealed his transformation in the social networks and reveals that he was motivated by his partner, Mark Wahlberg. The interpreter of Spider-Man was already in great shape, but Nathan Drake pushes him to work even harder. Split further for this role and puts you in the shoes of the character.

The netherlands has posted this picture on his account of Instagram, showing his transformation Uncharted and accreditation Wahlberg have motivated to your training program. In the film, Wahlberg will play Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a character who serves as a mentor to Nathan. It seems, therefore, that the relationship of mentor also joins in the scenes.

Based on the franchise of games very popular video of the same name, the specific details about Uncharted is kept secret, but Holland has stated that the film will serve as an origin story for a younger version of Nathan.

Ruben Fleischer is in the making of the film, which is scheduled for launch on the stack a year ago, on July 14, 2021.

Source : ScreenRant / Credit ©DR