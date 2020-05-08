Tom Holland shaves head after you have saved Spider-Man and the internet goes crazy

Kim Lee
Tom Holland has shaved head. This info excites you may be a little (and you understand) but it ignites twitter !

After you have saved Spider-Man in the MCU by having contributed to the reconciliation between Sony and Marvel, the young british actor has joined the shooting of the film Cherry brothers Russo (directors ofAvengers Infinity War and Endgame).

For the purposes of his role of Nico Walker, he shaved the head. Cherry tells the story of a nurse, military suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who turns into a serial killler. Tom Holland y share the poster with Bill Skarsgard and Jack Treynor.

But let’s get back to his haircut which has an effect explosive on twitter. Here are a few examples of the response.

