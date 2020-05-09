Tom Holland (Spider-Man) famous and envied by his own father ? He reacts to the criticism on Twitter !

While we do not expect it, internet users are taken to the father of Tom Holland on Twitter, accusing him of being jealous of his son. The reason for this ? The comedian, 52-year-old has published a book of controversy in 2017. Title Eclipsed: Turns Out that Spider-Man Does Have a Dad After Allthe book went back on the frustration of the last to see his elder pierce also quickly to Hollywood, before him and in the same area. If this confession was obviously full of sarcasm and second degree, it has not pleased the fans of the actor. To such an extent that they have not hesitated to strongly clasher his dad on the Canvas. In the Face of the situation, the interpreter of the man-spider took the floor.

The only thing @domholland is jealous of is my golf swing. I read eclipsed and loved it and I’m glad you wrote it dad. — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) August 9, 2019

When it comes to his loved ones, Tom Holland does not take long to react. The young actor of 23 years has recently taken to defending his father on social networks. "The only thing Dominic Holland is jealous, this is my golf swing. I read Eclipsed, I loved it and I'm glad you wrote dad" he thus stated on his page Twitter. A lovely way to refute the foolish speculations about the supposed jealousy of his father. Hope that this declaration will silence the critics once and for all.