Tom Holland (Spider-Man) in a relationship with Olivia Bolton ? Everything you need to know about his girlfriend

For years, this is the question that everyone asks ! Tom Holland is secretly in a relationship with Zendaya ? Please be aware that we have finally unraveled the true from the false, and the answer is no. The two co-stars agree very well. A beautiful friendship so. However, and to believe the rumours in Hollywood, the hero of Spider-Man: Far From Home would have found the shoe that fits in the person ofOlivia Bolton. Accomplices, the two lovebirds supposed to have been seen hand in hand at a festival in London, as you can see on these photos unveiled by TMZon July 14 , 2019. It does not take more to frighten the fans. But who is this pretty blonde of 23 years ? Here’s what we know. And for more news, please note that fans of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse still do not want to believe in their separation.

His link with Tom Holland

According to the information of the Sun, Olivia Bolton knows Tom Holland since small because their respective families are very close. In fact, the parents of the young woman Stephen Bolton and Sophie Fish are good friends with the actor, Dominic and Nikki Holland. In other words, the actor and his sweetheart presumed to have grown up together, before developing feelings for the other.

His family

During a period of his life, Olivia Bolton grew up in the city of Nottingham in England. And it was not only because the young woman, who has a degree from university, also has two sisters prénommées Thanks [au milieu du cliché] and Alice [à droite du cliché].

Its presence on the social networks

Side social network, Olivia Bolton has an account Instagram private with 613 subscribers and 216 publications at the time of writing these lines. And as you can probably guess, Tom Holland the following.