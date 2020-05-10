Tom Holland (Spider-Man) in a relationship with Olivia Bolton ? Here’s what a think of her family

Whereas he had confided to the magazine IT being single in June of last year, Tom Holland is actually in a relationship with Olivia Bolton, on which the editorial’ of melty suggested you know everything. This beautiful blonde 23 year old, who is not in the middle of the film, is the childhood friend of the actor. And if we are to believe the revelations of the Sunthe lovebirds have been dating for months. If we don’t know more details on their romance, the two lovebirds have recently been seen very accomplices during the festival British Summer Time London. Pictures that have not failed to make good publicity on the web. But what about the relatives of the actor of this merger ? Here is the answer.

According to the confidences of a source media uk, this romance is the happiness of their respective families. "The relatives of the Tom and Olivia have been friends for years, but it took a while before Tom and Olivia does not realize the connection that exists between them. All of their friends and their families think that they are a couple adorable. As for Tom, he is totally in love with." You said cute ? The question is whether the actor and his girlfriend formalize publicly their relationship. Case to follow.