Tom Holland (Spider-Man) in a relationship with Zendaya ? It has unraveled the true from the false

While KJ Apa would be in a relationship with the ex-girlfriend of Dylan O’brien aka Britt Robertson, the rumors around Tom Holland and Zendaya exist for years. It all began in July 2016 when the two actors have been announced in the casting of the first film of the saga Spider-Man. From this moment, the speculated on the Canvas seeing as how the actress and the actor were inseparable. The people who had already named their couple Tomdayato , were so convinced of this : between them, it was much more than friendship. A year later, the magazine People has even confirmed that they were together. “They are very careful that it does not know it but they are still gone on holiday together. They want to spend as much time as possible with each other. They have the same sense of humor and get along very well” had told a source in the media. But it was without counting on the reaction of the principal involved.

Given the magnitude of the rumor on social networks and in the press, Zendaya did not hesitate to put the record straight with humor. “Wait wait… My favorite moment is when they say that we go on vacations together HA! I’m not on vacation for years. And you, Tom ???” she wrote on Twitter. What Tom Holland replied : “Is this the promotion for the film account ?” You will have understood, the two co-stars have quickly put an end to the gossip about the true nature of their relationship. But while we do not expect it, the mother of Skai Jackson has confirmed in September 2018 that they were alive and well for a while, before you deny having written anything. In 2019 June, the british actor has denied his turn in the pages of the magazine ITexplaining that the actress was simply a very good friend.

But then, what happens-does it really between Tom Holland and Zendaya ? Unfortunately for those who believed, the two actors are not in a romantic relationship. In reality, the actor would live out a romance in secret with the lovely Olivia Bolton. According to information reported by The Sunthe two lovebirds have experienced since childhood because their families are very close. A romance that would last for months, according to a source in the daily English newspaper. The hero of Spider-Man: Far From Home would be totally filled with this pretty blonde and even relieved that this idyll is finally unveiled to the big day. If the info has been revealed in the tabloids, the young man has not yet formalized. Matter to follow therefore.