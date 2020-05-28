Tom Holland (Spider-Man) is in a relationship, confined with her new sweetheart

The containment and social distancing does not prevent the reconciliations lovers ! Tom Holland the brave to his new companion. The hero of Spider-Man is in a relationship with Nadia Parkes, he invited her to move in with him for this quarantine against the coronavirus.

The info is signed Daily Mail ! Citing a source remained anonymous, the tabloid british reveals that Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes are in a relationship for a little over three months. The actor of 23 years old, and his sweetheart have been living together in London. The young woman was installed at Tom Holland for the containment.

“Tom and Nadia were living the early days of their relationship when the confinement has been announced in London. They took the decision to isolate herself together and things are going well between themexplains the indic’ non-identified Daily Mail. Tom said to his friends and his family that they were officially a couple, and live together too early in their relationship made it stronger.“Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes are not only the home of the actor. His brother Harry and his friend Harrison Osterfield reside there also.