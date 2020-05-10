Tom Holland (Spiderman) as a couple : the identity of his girlfriend unveiled

Tom Holland no longer a heart to take. During the weekend of 20 to 21 July 2019, the interpreter Spiderman was spotted in the arms of a mysterious blonde during the festival of london, the British Summer Time. Our fellow british conducted the survey and found the identity of the new supposed beloved of the actor. According to the information of the Sunthere would be a certain Olivia Bolton.

The young woman would be working in the digital production in London. According to a source close to the couple cited by the daily, “the families of Tom and Olivia have been friends for years, but it took a while for them to realize that there was a real connection between them“. “Tom has been affected by the rumours with which it left, therefore, appear in public with Olivia is a real relief for him. All of their friends and their family think that they formed a nice couple. It completely cracked for her“continues the same source.

This news comes at a time when, for a long time, a rumor said that Tom Holland and his partner screen in Spiderman: Far From Home, Zendaya, were a couple. In an interview with Itin June 2019, the player of 23 years denied any relationship, saying that he was single. “I am someone who loves relationships. I’m not the kind of fleeting, this is not my life style.“

We do not know more about this mysterious Olivia Bolton. Our colleagues from TMZ.com had been the first to reveal photos Tom Holland and his supposed new girlfriend.