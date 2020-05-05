Tom Holland (the Avengers Endagme) criticized by the haters, the reason is totally unlikely

A few days ago, we discovered the worst defect of Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame), a revelation very surprising for his fans ! If the young man of 23 years has managed to get a nice place in the film industry and can now count on the support unfailing of his public, he must be face to face, as many celebrities, to the haters virulent on the Canvas. Precisely, Tom Holland has seen a groundswell of hatred on the Twitter after many stars such as Demi Lovato or, more recently, Cole Sprouse. It has, therefore, been able to see on top of the trends #TomHollandIsOverPartya hashtag used to demean a celebrity, share with the world his bad buzz and fails, history to reveal its “true” face. But then, that could be one that embodies Spider-Man ? The answer is very surprising : Nothing !

#tomhollandisoverparty do you guys just write the names of famous white people on a paper and but them in a bowl and just pick one randomly when you’re bored and that’s who you cancel — shaan. (@ryuseipurple) May 4, 2020

It would seem that Tom Holland has been targeted by certain haters on the web for no reason… It is apparently a group of fans of Brad Pitt who had the idea to start this hashtag to attack certain players, but rather for the fun of it. Fans of Tom Holland were then yelled at the scandal on Twitterdenouncing the hashtag moved and not understanding why the young man was the target of these messages. It was, therefore, to be able to see tweets such as “To all those who tweet #tomhollandisoverparty for no reason, I need that you log out” or “Is it that you simply write down the names of celebrities white on a piece of paper, put them in a bowl and choose one at random when you are bored to shoot it down ?”. In any case, the actor can count on the support of its fans to defend it in the face of the haters in this situation that was totally improbable ! Also, about Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame), check out the tender confidences of Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man) very appreciative since their first encounter.