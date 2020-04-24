Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) charmed by an actress of the franchise, here’s the one for which it cracks

Just recently, we learned that Tom Holland is again single, and the actor of 23 years is now a heart to take. In fact, the one who plays Spider-Man has put an end to his romance with Olivia Bolton, a childhood friend with whom he had made as a couple during the summer of 2019, emphasizing a friendly relationship. But while all the fans are now wondering who will be next elected, be aware that the actor has as all the world his favorite celebrity. On the occasion of an interview with GQ in 2017, Tom Holland has indeed confessed that he had a weakness for Elizabeth Olsen.

Asked about the actress that he would choose to interpret the girlfriend of Spider-Man in the Marvel universehere is the answer of the actor : “I think that Scarlet Witch is rather sexy, you know. According to me, Elizabeth Olsen is super-canon, and really nice. She was so nice with me at first”. Unfortunately for Tom Holland, who is part of all these beautiful kids to follow in 2020, the actress 31-year-old file the perfect love with her fiancé, musician Robbie Arnett. If a romance in real life is obviously a waste of effort, a love story to the screen, is it not impossible, who do would probably not be fans.