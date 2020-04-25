Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) close to Justin Bieber, their improbable friendship is causing hysteria on the web

While the editorial’ of melty offered you to discover how to take his foot for the Coronavirus, the stars are redoubling their efforts to have a semblance of normalcy in this difficult period. For this, they are put to lives Instagram like Miley Cyrus who all week invites other celebrities to speak on its show virtual. On the other hand, if there’s a duo which was not expected during a livethis is the one formed by Tom Holland and Justin Bieber. In fact, nobody knew that the actor and the artist were friends, and this video of the two men talking has made a huge buzz on the web.

During this conversation, everyone has expressed his admiration for the other : "Dude, I'm a big fan" thus told Justin to Tom, to which the latter replied : "Me too brother". At the same time, both spoke of their professional projects, as well as the way in which they managed the containment before the interpreter Sorry share once again his admiration for the actor : "You are awesome and I am a big fan". Of course, this exchange unlikely caused a wave of hysteria on the web : "My life is now complete !", "Justin and Tom together in a live Instagram ? This quarantine may not be so bad", "I Never would have thought to see a day in my life Justin Bieber and Tom Holland to do a live all two". A passion which they never expected, without doubt !