Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) concerned about taking the big head ? Check out how he keeps the feet on the ground

Since he got the role of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, who is once again single after a break-up unexpectedly, became the toast of his ladies. As attractive as talented, the young actor does not leave anyone indifferent. His is a fame that allows him to rub shoulders with the biggest players in the seventh part Of how to take the big head ! And yet, to believe his own confession to Man About Town Magazine, the interpreter of Peter Parker was able to keep the feet on the ground. The reason for this ? His family constantly reminded her to keep it simple. “I try to live as normal a life as possible, which means go to a bar with my buddies and play golf. My parents and my brothers are so cool that they won’t leave ever in my life change. When I get home after a long day of work, my mother told me to do the dishes” he as well said in an interview in 2019.

A year earlier, Tom Holland had already made statements similar to Evening Standard : "What is great about my father is that he is the only person who isn't afraid to tell me when I'm behaving like a moron. In this industry, everyone tells you that you are amazing, all the world says yes to everything. The only people who say to me, 'not', these are my parents. It is really important for me to have this entourage because otherwise it is easy to get lost. My parents have always ensured that I keep a cool head. This is crucial and I am grateful that they have done it for me, because otherwise, we are overwhelmed by this wonderful world that is Hollywood." The actor is obviously well surrounded and it is so much better !