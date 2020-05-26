Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) confined, a surprise guest turns up at him and his reaction is hilarious

While recently, there was the great moment of solitude that Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) had lived with an international star, this is another story about the actor who is bound to make you laugh today. Currently confined to his home in England, the young man saw an animal off in the middle of his living room, and clearly, he did not expect a little visit which was finally done laughing. In his story Instagram, the person who takes the costume of Spider-Man has not found himself nose to nose with a spider but with a pigeon ! Tom Holland, totally surprised, tried to guide the bird to bring it out of himand despite a first failed attempt where it flew into the window, he managed to free the pigeon. But it is mostly his comments that were hilarious !

Tom Holland and his surprise guest

In his story Instagramone could hear Tom Holland tell the pigeon : “Well ok ! Then… Go to guy. Good guy. Or girl, it is possible. It’s good work. It’s not bad, you manage. Goes to the door, goes to the door. Super, I loved your work !” The funny thing in all of this is when Tom Holland has compared the pigeon to Will Smith saying : “It’s always nice when my buddy Will Smith just hanging out in my living room”. The young man refers here to the cartoon Spies in Disguise (The Incognitos in France) in which he lent his voice to a character who has transformed the spy pigeon, whose voice was that of Will Smith. A blink of an eye that should not miss to laugh with, the international star ! In any case, even in confinement, the actor always finds an opportunity to entertain his followers. Always about Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame), here’s what terrifies Zendaya about her and you will hallucinate.