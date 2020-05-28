Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) confined, this challenge he did in live and that will make you hallucinate

Recently, Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) was a guest joined him in full confinement and his reaction was hilarious. Forced to stay in his home in England, the actor does not lack, however, never an opportunity of entertaining its followers and their sharing moments of his daily life. Suddenly, the young man embarked on a new challenge by trying out the hairstyle ! Tom Holland has decided to cut the hair of his little brother Harry, aged 21in a live Instagram for the dressing deemed to Christine Nelli (who has already been capped several times with the actor for appearances on red carpets) indicated the steps to follow. And at the beginning, we thought we could attend a disaster live, Harry Holland regretting almost even to have left his head in the hands of his big brother.

At the beginning of the experiment, the brother of Tom Holland had a face decomposed and jumped up at the slightest noise from the mower. And when he saw the strands of hair that the actor of Spider-man he was withdrawing, it was not at all peaceful… But after a few twists, turns, and laughs, Harry has unveiled the result on his account Instagram, and we can finally say that Tom Holland has been successful in retraining during the confinement ! In any case, this live Instagram got a laugh out of many people who have loved another facet of the daily life of the actor. As for what the stars have crept into the skin of hairdressers during this confinement, with results more or less successful. Always about Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame), check out this great moment of solitude that he lived with an international star.