Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) in a relationship with Nadia Parkes, everything you need to know about his sweetheart

Recently, we revealed the identity of the new girlfriend of Tom Holland. The lucky lady is none other than the lovely Nadia Parkes. Yes, the interpreter of Spider-Man is officially no longer a heart to take. After his recent break-up with Olivia Bolton, the actor has left shoe to his foot. But the hero of the saga Avengers is very discreet about his private life, so it is very likely that it will formalize probably never have this relationship. Anyway, the editorial’ of melty is here to give you some info on his girlfriend. Without further ado, check out all that we know about the young woman.

His career

According to information from the magazine ITNadia Parkes began in the television industry. In fact, the beautiful british 24-year-old has decided to start as an actress after having obtained his diploma at the school of dramatic art London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 2018. A choice that has paid off as the young woman quickly picked up the role of Rosa in the series The Spanish Princess. Subsequently, she starred in an episode of Doctor Who. “Honestly, I was obsessed with the series when I was 12 years old. It was really one of my dreams when I was younger” she confessed about this opportunity in the podcast What They Don’t Tell You About, in 2019.

Dating in Hollywood

Nadia Parkes is good friends with Sophie Turner ! Last June, the actor is soaring to Spain for burial of life of young daughter of the actress. The pretty brunette has also assisted in the marriage of the star Game of Thrones with Joe Jonas in France.

Social networks

When her relationship with Tom Holland was unveiled at the great day, Nadia Parkes quickly made his account Instagram in private. However, thanks to the latter, we learn that the actress is represented by the talent agency Independent Talent Group and it has 11 909 subscribers at the time of writing these lines. And for still more info, check out all of these things that you may not even be on Tom Holland.