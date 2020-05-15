Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) look-alike of a star TikTok, the crazy resemblance will shock you

Despite his great popularity, Tom Holland keeps the feet on the ground. The hero of the saga Avengers has the reputation of being a celebrity friendly that does not take the head. It’s not surprising therefore that it has a great community of fans. One of them is his true double. It is a certain Jordan Johnson, who has 1.4 million followers on TikTok, at the time when we write these lines. On his page, the young man was amused by its resemblance crazy with the actor in showing some scenes from his films. Aware of a similarities physical impressive with the actor, it is even called Spider-Man on the platform.

As you can see on the second video TikTok above, the user Morgan Stark did not hesitate to compare the amazing similarities between Tom Holland and Jordan Johnson. How ? By performing a deepfake with Impressions Appa tool that lets you superimpose a person’s face on another. Result ? On the mounting in question, the actor is well to the right of the screen while his double is on the left. A likeness is impressive and may serve to dazzle the fans ! And for still more anecdotes, check out the Chris Hemsworth about Tom Holland who had been deprived of alcohol in a bar for a surprising reason why.