Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) metamorphosed, reveals a surprising aspect

A change that may surprise more than one ! Tom Holland was unrecognizable child and that give us the opportunity to discover the amazing transformation, the young actor of 24 years, has over the years fashioned an appearance that looks like him : fire and original. If the one that embodies Spider-Man has a loyal community that follows them from several years ago, fans were surprised to discover what it now looks like his idol. After a long confinement imposed by the COVID-19, Tom is passed through the hands of your hairdresser and the result is simply amazing.

Tom Holland

It is in your account Instagram the actor unveiled the result of some of 35.3 million followers. Used to his thick hair slightly curly, Tom Holland has on this occasion opted for a radical change, because it sports a cup very wise with the hair ultra-smooth and the blow dry competition ! Has the time not convinced and amazed by the result, the actor is loose with a sense of humor to your hairdresser : “Rachael, what is this that thou hast done ?” with the title : “Work in progress”. It must be said that the young man is accustomed to the changes in the capillaries. Tom was once shaved the skull, a decision that was not at all pleased to the internet at the time. It remains to be seen if this new look will fool you ! In the meantime, check out this moment where Tom Holland was ruined in the full live interview of Mark Ruffalo, with whom he is very playful.