Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) mocked at school, the surprising reason unveiled

So recently we give you the opportunity to discover the astonishing reason for that Grant Gustin (The Flash) was being bullied at school, today we are going to be of interest to us to Tom Holland who has also lived a similar situation. From a young age, the actor who assumes the role of Spider-Man was a passion for dance and the show that had eventually led to getting the role of Billy Elliot in the musical of the same name. As part of his training for this role, Tom has had to learn the ballet, a practice for which the young boy has suffered many bullying at school.

During an interview with GQ Style last year, Tom Holland had revealed his everyday life in a school attended only by boys : “I went to a school for boys where I played rugby, so the ballet was not the coolest thing to do” before you continue “I was dancing in tights in the gym of the school at noon with a teacher. The children looked through the windows. For 10 years old kids who play all rugby, Tom Holland, who made the ballet at the gym is not so cool”. The actor says that all these negative comments have hardened before adding : “I am very happy to have done this training. This has been very beneficial for my career and I’ve used it for almost everything I’ve done since,”. The greatest contrast is, no doubt, his current success as an actor ! In the meantime more information, please be aware that Tom Holland is charmed by an actress of Avengers Endgame and here’s the one for which it cracks.