Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) only interested in serious relations ? This detail which says it all

Tom Holland is the new single and that we told one another about all the details of his break-up unexpectedly, it counts today among the men the most coveted in Hollywood. Yes, his relationship with Olivia Bolton, a childhood friend, ended in early April after less than a year of love. But while one might think that the actor of 23 years preparing to take advantage of his new singleness to live new experiences in love, know that this is not really in the plans Tom who is more interested in serious relations only through the adventures without next day.

Has an opportunity for an interview with the magazine IT in July 2019, Tom Holland revealed that he was very serious when it comes to love : “I’m definitely the kind of person to be in a relationship” before you continue “I’m not the type of ephemeral, this is not my way of life”. You will have understood, this is not tomorrow that we will see Tom having encounters for pure pleasure and the actor will prefer more to take his time and build a true loving relationship. Advice to the amateurs ! In the meantime other news about Tom Holland, discover the surprising reason why it was mocked at school.